These Thanksgiving Trees Will Make You Want to Get Your Tree Up Now. There's always a debate in my house about whether it's acceptable to put up the Christmas tree before Thanksgiving. I'm team 'put the tree up as soon as possible,' but my family members all think the tree should stay packed away until the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers have been consumed. But this year, I've found an excuse to put the tree up that is sure to please everyone—Thanksgiving trees.