Air Quality Alert issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 16:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Boulder; Broomfield; Denver; Douglas; Jefferson; Larimer; Weld ACTION DAY FOR MULTIPLE POLLUTANTS FROM 400 PM THURSDAY UNTIL 400 PM FRIDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Action Day for Multiple Pollutants. WHERE...Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties WHEN...400 PM Thursday September 09 to 400 PM Friday September 10 IMPACTS...Action Day for Multiple Pollutants is now in effect for the seven- county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Requests to limit driving of non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel) are now in effect until at least 4 PM Friday, September 10, 2021. The influence of hot and sunny weather, and the presence of wildfire smoke, is expected to allow ozone and fine particulate concentrations to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on Thursday and Friday. CDPHE requests that activities, such as driving non-ZEV vehicles (i.e., gas or diesel), be reduced to lessen the impacts on neighboring air quality. Additional air pollution in this region may directly worsen air quality or contribute to precursors which may also adversely affect air quality. For Colorado air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx HEALTH INFORMATION...Increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals, aggravation of heart or lung disease and premature mortality in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, active adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.