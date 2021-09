MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College and Jefferson County Public Health, together with NeighborImpact, are bringing a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Madras from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, at the COCC Madras campus, 1170 SE Ashwood Road. NeighborImpact will be on-site from 3-5 p.m., offering resources...