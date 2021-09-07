All Psychic Spectacular Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Several Field Research tasks are exclusively available during Pokémon Go’s Psychic Spectacular event. These Field Research tasks will be a good way for you to earn Stardust, receive additional items, and specific encounters with Psychic-type Pokémon that are appearing in the event. If you’re hunting for a certain Pokémon, you’re going to want to make sure you know which one you’re receiving for the tasks you’re completing. These are all the Field Research tasks and their rewards during the Psychic Spectacular event, which goes from September 8 to 13.