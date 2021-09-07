Rangers' Nick Snyder: Placed on 10-day IL

Snyder was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder fatigue Tuesday, retroactive to Sept. 4. Snyder has made four relief appearances since his contract was selected in late August, and he's allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out one in 3.2 innings. However, he'll be sidelined until at least mid-September due to his shoulder injury. His placement on the injured list makes room on the active roster for Spencer Howard (undisclosed), who was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL on Tuesday.