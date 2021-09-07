District 26-6A football update: Akins, Bowie join Westlake, Lake Travis as unbeaten squads

The Chaps (2-0) beat Euless Trinity, 34-14, in a battle of top-10 Class 6A teams in what was likely the biggest game in the state for the second week of the high school football season. Westlake — ranked No. 1 — received 144 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Hunter Henault, while Cade Klubnik threw for 322 yards and a score while also reaching the end zone twice with his legs. Pierce Turner had six catches for 82 yards and a TD, with Keaton Kubecka also recording six receptions for 71 yards. Jaden Greathouse, Bryce Chambers and Hunter Luke all added three receptions. Will Courtney (13) and Carter Barksdale (10) reached double figures in tackles, Ethan Burke had a sack and Will Magids made an interception to lead the Chaps defense.