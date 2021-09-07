CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

District 26-6A football update: Akins, Bowie join Westlake, Lake Travis as unbeaten squads

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chaps (2-0) beat Euless Trinity, 34-14, in a battle of top-10 Class 6A teams in what was likely the biggest game in the state for the second week of the high school football season. Westlake — ranked No. 1 — received 144 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Hunter Henault, while Cade Klubnik threw for 322 yards and a score while also reaching the end zone twice with his legs. Pierce Turner had six catches for 82 yards and a TD, with Keaton Kubecka also recording six receptions for 71 yards. Jaden Greathouse, Bryce Chambers and Hunter Luke all added three receptions. Will Courtney (13) and Carter Barksdale (10) reached double figures in tackles, Ethan Burke had a sack and Will Magids made an interception to lead the Chaps defense.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Akins Bowie#Team Of The Week#Chaps#Cavs#Stony Point#Hawks#Westwood#Maroons#Mansfield Summit
Houston Chronicle

Unbeaten foes: Clear Lake travels to battle Texas City

After infusing a new offense over the summer, Larry McRae might have been one of the last people to expect that his Clear Lake football team would average 51 points per outing through two games. But if the Falcons mature quicker than the Falcon head coach projects, that’s just fine...
TEXAS CITY, TX
hometownsource.com

Football begins; top Class 6A teams flex muscle

Lopsided scores were commonplace on the first night of the high school Class 6A football season. In the off-season, the Minnesota State High School League shook up regular-season district assignments in the largest enrollment class, assigning most of the teams that have had winning records recently to the Gold Division, with most of the programs trying to build going to the Maroon Division.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Austin American-Statesman

District 26-6A volleyball update: Lake Travis claims 4th at Volleypalooza

The Cavs (23-9) went 7-2 and finished fourth at the Volleypalooza tournament in Leander after sweeping Cedar Park earlier in the week. At Volleypalooza, Lake Travis defeated Rockwall, San Antonio Warren, A&M Consolidated, Mansfield, Sachse, Vandegrift and Hebron and lost to Dallas Highland Park and San Antonio Brandeis. Arden Besecker (see below) played well, while Brinkley Barker knocked down 72 kills and was named part of the all-tournament team. Avery Hamlin recorded 137 assists, 39 kills, 73 digs and 10 blocks, Brooke Davis and Carrington Jaimes combined for 65 kills, and Kiana Reed finished with 90 assists and 46 digs in other notable numbers for the Cavs.
VOLLEYBALL
swnewsmedia.com

Unbeaten in 2020, unfinished business in 2021 for Chanhassen football

Chanhassen won all six games in the 2020 season, the second time in program history with an unbeaten record -- the season started late and was cut short due to increased COVID positive cases around the state. With three special talents returning in offense -- seniors Josh Kirchoff, Charlie Coenen...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Meadville Tribune

GAMENIGHT LIVE: District 10 football live updates, Sept. 3

The Meadville football team is hungry for a win tonight after last week's 50-48 non-region loss to Grove City. The Bulldogs will meet General McLane at home in a Region 5 matchup. Follow along for updates from that game, along with others from District 10 and western Pennsylvania. (It might...
MEADVILLE, PA
Temple Daily Telegram

Belton rallies to beat Hutto in final tuneup for District 12-6A

BELTON — Looking for some momentum and confidence going into district play, the Belton Lady Tigers were hungry Tuesday night for an impressive showing against the Hutto Lady Hippos. Mission accomplished, because the 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17 victory over Hutto should provide Belton the confidence it needs before starting District...
BELTON, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Pflugerville volleyball update: Hendrickson, Weiss both stumble against 6A powers

Both Hendrickson and Weiss took a step up on competition in the final full week of nondistrict play, and each lost tough matches to state-ranked Class 6A opponents. Weiss (13-7) started the week with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-13 win at Killeen Shoemaker Aug. 31, and head coach Karen Huffman said the long roundtrip bus ride helped build some team camaraderie.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy