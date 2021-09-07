Billie Eilish says she’s “conflicted” about sharing details of her life
In a new interview with British rapper Stormzy for i-D magazine, Billie Eilish says she feels “conflicted” about sharing too much of her personal life. “I don’t always want to tell the world intimate details about my life, I don’t really want people to know everything about me, but at the same time I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they’ve experienced the same things I have,” she explains.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
