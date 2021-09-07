Unemployment benefits come to an end

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Unemployment benefits that were put in place during the coronavirus pandemic ended this weekend, after nearly a year and a half. During the pandemic, the government provided extra help with unemployment benefits to help citizens ride out the storm. But as businesses slowly began to reopen, it had a strange side effect... some people did not want to go back to work, leaving restaurants and businesses short-staffed. Now, experts don’t know what to expect since the benefits have ended, but they are hopeful this brings more people back into the workforce.