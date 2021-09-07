Finance lab provides real-time business information for Dalton State College students
Students in Dalton State College’s Wright School of Business now have more resources readily available to help them succeed. The finance lab, housed in Gignilliat Hall, opened this semester featuring monitors playing Bloomberg TV with stock ticker information, world clocks and individual computers for students. The space had been used for classes since the building opened in 2019 following an expansion and renovation, but the supplemental resources for finance students were completed during the summer.www.dailycitizen.news
Comments / 0