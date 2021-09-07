Denver Broncos roster: Mac McCain poached by the Eagles

The latest Denver Broncos roster updates, including the Philadelphia Eagles poaching cornerback Mac McCain off the Broncos practice squad. Based on the team’s ridiculous depth at the cornerback position entering training camp in 2021, it was hard to find any path for Mac McCain to remain a Denver Bronco at 53-man roster cuts besides the potential of adding him to the team’s practice squad. The Denver Broncos roster never stops shuffling as McCain initially was added to the practice squad as planned, but now the Philadelphia Eagles have swooped in and stolen him.