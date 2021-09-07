CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Denver Broncos roster: Mac McCain poached by the Eagles

By Sayre Bedinger
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Denver Broncos roster updates, including the Philadelphia Eagles poaching cornerback Mac McCain off the Broncos practice squad. Based on the team’s ridiculous depth at the cornerback position entering training camp in 2021, it was hard to find any path for Mac McCain to remain a Denver Bronco at 53-man roster cuts besides the potential of adding him to the team’s practice squad. The Denver Broncos roster never stops shuffling as McCain initially was added to the practice squad as planned, but now the Philadelphia Eagles have swooped in and stolen him.

predominantlyorange.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Rypien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#North Carolina A T#The Atlanta Falcons#The Denver Broncos#The New Orleans Saints#The Los Angeles Chargers#Wr#The New York Giants#Tyrie Cleveland#Gameday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

143K+
Followers
334K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy