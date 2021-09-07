Rangers' Spencer Howard: Officially reinstated Tuesday

Howard (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Tuesday's start against the Diamondbacks. Howard rejoined the Rangers on Saturday, and he'll serve as the opener ahead of Jordan Lyles on Tuesday. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since late August due to the league's health and safety protocols, but he recently made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Round Rock and gave up one run on three hits and no walks while striking out three in two innings.