Lawsuit: GOP donor used wealth, political connections to coerce teen into sex

By Andy Mannix
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota GOP donor Anton Lazzaro used his wealth and political connections to coerce a 16-year-old into sex and then attempted to pay her family for their silence, according to allegations in a new lawsuit filed Tuesday. Jeff Anderson, a St. Paul-based attorney well-known for suing the Catholic Church for child...

www.startribune.com

