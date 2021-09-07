Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 7

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sandra Urfer of Woodward was traveling eastbound on 230th Street at X Avenue when her vehicle was struck at the uncontrolled intersection by a vehicle, driven by Lisa Montag of Grimes, traveling northbound on X Avenue. No injuries were reported. Damage to Urfer’s vehicle was estimated at $3,500, and damage to Montag’s vehicle was estimated at $3,500. Montag was issued a citation for failure to yield upon entering a through highway.