2 Rappers Face Murder Charges in Wake of Alleged Drive-By Shooting

Two Connecticut rappers are facing murder charges, in the wake of an alleged drive-by shooting incident. Complex reports that 29-year-old Andre Reed was placed under arrest on Aug. 10. 31-year-old Reginald Miles was taken into custody more than a week later, on Aug. 19. Both men are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of first-degree assault. Miles is facing additional weapons charges, as well as a charge of reckless endangerment.