Texas WR Jordan Whittington primed for a breakout season

AUSTIN — At points last Saturday, Jordan Whittington made the Ragin’ Cajuns like a group of kids chasing jackrabbits in a doomed open-field pursuit. The Texas wideout would feint one direction, torso turning and legs traveling in opposite directions, then juke away from defenders. He’d hop around or between the tackles, somehow becoming a 6-foot-1, 203-pound sliver. And even in close quarters, even if an outstretched arm found its way across his jersey or pads, Whittington would wriggle away as the chase continued.