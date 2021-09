NYC Well is your connection to free, confidential crisis counseling, mental health and substance use support, information and referrals. You can reach the toll-free help line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by phone, text and online chat. Behavioral health professionals there can link you to the services you need. To contact NYC Well, call: 1-888-NYC-WELL (1-888-692-9355) 1-888-692-9355 (Español) 1-888-692-9355 (繁體中文) 711 (TTY for hearing impaired) You can also reach NYC Well by texting “WELL” to 651-73, or visit their web site for...

