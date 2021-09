It was a back and forth battle in the first half as both teams fought to keep the lead. The Bison would capitalize off of Crockett’s first play of the game after a fumbled sweep attempt. Buffalo will convert that turnover into points with a 11 yard rushing touchdown from Aiden Savage. This puts Buffalo in the lead 7-0. Crockett answers quickly in their next possession with a rushing touchdown from Keshun Easterling, tying up the game at 7 a piece. The Bulldogs will take the lead late in the first quarter with another rushing touchdown from Easterling. Buffalo will tie the game up with a touchdown pass from Savage to Kannon Brantley, making it 14-14.

BUFFALO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO