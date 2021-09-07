CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Popular Plattsburgh crossing guard returns to post

By Kelly O'Brien
WCAX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It’s back to school in New York, and back to work for a long-time North Country crossing guard accused of harassing a student last year. Maurice Daniels, Stafford Middle School’s crossing guard of 20 years, is back in action as the new school year begins. Parents and grandparents say they’re happy to see him in uniform once again. “I’ve never had any problems with Maurice. She loved him to death. He’s awesome, I’m glad he’s back, I really am,” said Melissa Bushey, a parent.

www.wcax.com

Comments / 2

conservative mom
6d ago

Smartest thing they have done in years. Welcome back Mr. Daniels!!!

Reply
6
 

