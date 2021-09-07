CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed Americans apprehended on their way to Afghanistan, raising fears of rogue civilian operations.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmed Americans apprehended on their way to Afghanistan, raising fears of rogue civilian operations. The recent arrest of seven armed Americans attempting to enter Afghanistan through the United Arab Emirates has lawmakers, former officials, veterans, and others concerned about the possibility of rogue civilian operations attempting to extract American or Afghan citizens from the Taliban-led country after the US military leaves.

