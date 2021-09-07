Scrumptious Houston celebrates 1 year in Nassau Bay

Scrumptious Houston celebrated one year at 1354 E. NASA Parkway, Ste. F, in mid-August. The dessert shop specializes in cheesecakes, serving approximately 30 rotating flavors as well as custom cakes and cupcakes. Owner and self-taught baker Tahira Christensen shares the space with Niche Catering, where private chef and caterer Nicole McEachern offers customized menus for events. Scrumptious Houston also offers cupcake decorating classes for all ages. 281-549-6824. www.scrumptioushouston.com.