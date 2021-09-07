Vermont reports 114 new Covid cases Tuesday, plus 438 over long weekend

Vermont reported 114 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, plus 438 cases over the three-day weekend.

According to the state Department of Health, 171 new cases were reported Saturday, 112 new cases were reported Sunday and 155 new cases were reported Monday.

Totals on all three weekend days were retroactively increased from the counts initially reported: 110 on Saturday, 54 on Sunday and 78 on Monday.

The state reported Tuesday that 33 people were hospitalized with the virus, with 13 of those people in intensive care. Four more people were hospitalized with suspected cases.

No new deaths were reported over the long weekend. The most recent fatality was reported Sept. 2, bringing the Vermont total for the pandemic to 282.

The seven-day average test positivity rate was 2.8%.

The state’s vaccine dashboard, also updated Tuesday, shows 86.4% of eligible residents have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 68.1% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.

New cases in at least four schools were reported over the weekend.

In an announcement, Bennington Elementary School said “several” people in the school tested positive for Covid-19. Contact tracing was underway, and no closures were announced.

One case was reported at the Green Street School, an elementary school in Brattleboro, according to the Brattleboro Reformer. Four classrooms where people were identified as close contacts were closed Tuesday.

Rutland Town School reported one new case, its second of the school year. St. Albans City School also reported one case. No closures resulted from those cases.

The state does not currently report Covid-19 totals for schools. You can share information about Covid-19-related closures with VTDigger by filling out our tip form.

