Todd McShay Breaking from ESPN Role After Viewers Speculate About Unsettling TV Appearances

On Tuesday, ESPN football analyst and commentator Todd McShay announced that he’ll be stepping away from his role on the sports network to focus on his health and family.

Only three days prior, college football fans shared their concerns for McShay online. During the Alabama-Miami game on Saturday, the football analyst seemed a bit off while speaking on camera. While reporting from the sideline for the huge Week 1 matchup, fans worried about his appearance. Additionally, ex-NFL cornerback Darius Butler chimed in on the matter as well on Twitter.

“I don’t know Todd McShay personally but I hope he’s ok,” Butler wrote on Twitter.

As seen in a short clip, McShay doesn’t hold the microphone steady. He also seems preoccupied while not making continuous eye contact with the camera. His speech is more hesitant than usual and he simply seemed off.

Three days later he announced his temporary departure from his job in a Twitter post.

“I am going to take some time away to focus on my health and my family,” Todd McShay tweeted today. “Thank you ESPN for being so supportive and for all the well wishes – I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines soon.”

In a follow-up statement from ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports stood by their employee.

“Todd has ESPN‘s full support as he steps away at this time to focus on his health and his family,” the network said in a statement, according to TMZ.

The notable NFL Draft reporter has been a staple on the network for years now. McShay battled Covid-19 during the early days of the 2020 pandemic. Later that November, ESPN removed the sports reporter from his sideline job due to an undisclosed illness. There’s no word yet on his ongoing issues, but he’s got the full support of his employers and colleagues who are looking forward to having him back and healthy as soon as possible.

Todd McShay Removed From Game Last Season Due to Undisclosed Illness

As mentioned before, ESPN removed Todd McShay from his role as a sideline reporter just last season. The sports analyst left the Wisconsin-Northwestern broadcast in November 2020 due to illness, according to Saturday Down South. However, McShay was back on the sidelines the following week when he returned to his on-field assignment. He worked the rest of the season without any further incidents.

The popular college football reporter is well-known within football. He knows the ins and outs of the game better than most, whether speaking about on or off-field matters. Todd McShay began his career at the University of Richmond as a backup quarterback. In addition, he worked on the scout team before injuries derailed his college career.

Fifteen years ago, ESPN hired him as a football analyst in 2006. McShay specialized in draft coverage and had a penchant for in-depth scouting reports. Most ESPN viewers will recognize him from making appearances on several of the network’s programs. Yet he’s most often covering college football games from the sideline or paired with college football and NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.