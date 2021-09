LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five thousand jobs at LAX and SoFi Stadium are up for grabs at a hiring fair this week in Inglewood. More than 45 employers will be on hand at Thursday’s hiring fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Drive, in Inglewood. Available positions range from the airlines, concessions, food services, hospitality, retail, administration, construction, and security.