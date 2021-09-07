CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern El Paso County through 445 PM MDT At 409 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fabens, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fabens. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 45 and 53. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

