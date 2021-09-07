New Kensington-Arnold addressing fights after football game with Highlands

Discipline will be “administered and enforced swiftly and justly” after two separate fights involving New Kensington-Arnold students broke out after a football game Friday at Valley’s Memorial Stadium, the district announced Tuesday.

One fight involved two girls, while another was between two cousins, Superintendent Chris Sefcheck said.

Valley had played Highlands that night. In the fight between the cousins, Sefcheck said a Highlands student was punched, but did not respond.

Nobody was seriously hurt, Sefcheck said.

Sefcheck said the fights happened after the game as everyone was leaving. He said the fights were not a “melee” as video circulating on social media makes it appear, and it’s difficult to tell from the footage what was happening.

“We’re still looking into all the details,” he said.

Sefcheck said discipline for the students involved could include referral to law enforcement and possible suspension.

New Kensington police Chief Bob Deringer could not be reached for comment.

A letter addressing the fights and signed by Sefcheck was posted to the district’s website Tuesday. The letter states that “fighting and other violent acts will not be tolerated.”

The letter described the fights as “a setback to a very positive opening week of school for our students and teachers.” New Kensington-Arnold students returned to classes on Aug. 31.

Developing a positive culture is a focus for the district’s administration and school board this school year, the letter states.