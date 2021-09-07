CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgton, ME

Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club seeking volunteer drivers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club is seeking two volunteers, temporary drivers to assist with home deliveries for the Harrison Food Bank. Qualified drivers should be strong and healthy with an SUV or pickup, large enough to hold six to eight banana boxes filled with food. Pickup is at the Harrison Food Bank and delivery is to households in Norway, Oxford and Paris. For more information, please contact Rotarian Carol Madsen at carjmad@hotmail.com.

www.conwaydailysun.com

