Red Sox vs. Rays lineups: Falling to Earth

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox look to even up their series against the Rays after last night’s fiasco behind Eduardo Rodriguez tonight at Fenway Park (7:10 p.m., NESN). As someone who has tried to steer clear of The Trade for the last couple months, I can at least say yesterday finally put to rest the myth that the main pieces of the deal are in any way equal. Mookie Betts catches baseballs in center field, period, and that sort of moxie would’ve helped the Sox yesterday. Alas, time for waits for no man, yet I beat back, a boat against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past, thinking about that stupid trade.

