32 senior apartment complexes visited by City of New Orleans after five die, officials say
The City of New Orleans is visiting and assessing 32 senior apartment complexes after 600 elderly residents were evacuated from their homes and five died at four facilities. The building evaluation strike team has prioritized the buildings that saw loss of life and the nine that were closed by the New Orleans Health Department. So far, they have fully evaluated six of those buildings, said Peter Bowen, deputy chief administrative officer of business and external services for the City of New Orleans.www.beauregarddailynews.net
Comments / 0