The Alligator Army Weekly Open Thread, Vol. CXXXV

The end of the series already and I haven’t even used up all my good snake puns. Today the Mariners attempt to slither out of the desert with a series sweep, but in order to do so they’ll have to get past lefty Tyler Gilbert, who you will remember as the unheralded rookie who threw a no-hitter about a month ago in front of his dad. Hopefully the Mariners will be able to muster up a little more offense than that, but one just never knows with this lineup. Fun thing to look forward to: Chris Flexen swinging a bat! Just don’t get hurt, Chris, and keep the team in this one long enough for the Mariners to get to that D-Backs bullpen. Yikes, that is a stack of lefties against Flexen, though. Might be a good day to see some Bullpen Justus for a couple of innings.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO