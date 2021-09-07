'We have rights': Disabled workers file federal lawsuit against Wisconsin over denial of unemployment benefits
MADISON - A class action lawsuit is aiming to overturn a state law prohibiting disabled Wisconsinites from accessing unemployment benefits after losing their job. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by a group of nine residents who have been denied unemployment benefits since 2015 because they receive Social Security Disability Insurance payments as well. Some of the residents have also been forced to repay benefits given to them by the Department of Workforce Development, which contended the payments were made in error.www.wisconsinrapidstribune.com
