After the £80 million transfer allegation, Liverpool supporters have a hypothesis about Jude Bellingham being the “perfect substitute.”
After the £80 million transfer allegation, Liverpool supporters have a hypothesis about Jude Bellingham being the “perfect substitute.”. Liverpool are allegedly planning an £80 million summer transfer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Prior to joining the Bundesliga club in 2020, the 18-year-old was in high demand, and he is...washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0