CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

After the £80 million transfer allegation, Liverpool supporters have a hypothesis about Jude Bellingham being the “perfect substitute.”

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

After the £80 million transfer allegation, Liverpool supporters have a hypothesis about Jude Bellingham being the “perfect substitute.”. Liverpool are allegedly planning an £80 million summer transfer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. Prior to joining the Bundesliga club in 2020, the 18-year-old was in high demand, and he is...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Borussia Dortmund#The Daily Star#Reds#The Champions League#Lfc#Courtnobi#Sociallysober#Fsg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy