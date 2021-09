Rosemary Margaret Myers passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. She was born Aug. 22, 1937, in Albany, N.Y., to John Albert and Grace Mary (Powers) Reilly, the second of their seven children. She attended Blessed Sacrament School, graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1956, and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the College of St. Rose.