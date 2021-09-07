Red Sox reinstating Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana from the COVID list

It remains to be seen whether or not more positives will come from this COVID outbreak in the Red Sox clubhouse, but we are starting to see some of the early positives come back to the roster. Josh Taylor returned for Monday’s series opener against the Rays, and now Boston gets two more position players back with Kiké Hernández and Danny Santana being activated prior to Tuesday’s game. Franchy Cordero and Taylor Motter were taken off the roster to make room.