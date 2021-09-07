CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tyler, the Creator Hops on Maxo Kream's Latest Track "Big Persona"

By Store
hypebeast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, the Creator has joined forces with Houston rapper Maxo Kream on a new track, titled “Big Persona.”. The single arrives with an accompanying music video, in which Kream and the Odd Future alum rap about their riches in front of a white Rolls-Royce. “Million for the summer house / Love it when the sun be out / ‘Cause we be out / Ridin’ around in that thing with the center roof,” Tyler sings in the first verse.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Rich Brian
Person
Wale
Person
Maxo Kream
Person
Biggie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#The Creator#Rolls Royce#North American#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy