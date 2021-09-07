Michael Bisping hopes ‘piece of s—t’ Vitor Belfort gets ‘the f—k’ beaten out of him
It appears that Michael Bisping has yet to forgive Vitor Belfort in the aftermath of their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight in Jan. 2013. Belfort defeated Bisping via head-kick knockout (KO) in round two of their main event fight in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The kick left Bisping with a detached retina that permanently damaged his eyesight. “The Phenom” tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone a few fights later.www.mmamania.com
