Mets' Jacob deGrom: Injury details revealed

The Mets revealed Tuesday that deGrom has been recovering from a partial tear of his right UCL, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The team had remained mostly positive about deGrom's outlook through multiple MRIs, but the fact that he landed on the 60-day injured list in late August made it clear that he was dealing with a fairly significant injury. General manager Sandy Alderson expressed more optimism Tuesday, noting that the issue resolved itself and deGrom's elbow ligament is still intact. That's certainly positive news, but the knowledge that he had indeed been dealing with at least a small tear makes it tough to have confidence in his health going forward. He remains without a clear timeline to return to action, though the Mets have yet to shut him down for the season.