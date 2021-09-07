CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans work out veteran WR Danny Amendola

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans’ new regime added numerous veterans on short-term deals this offseason, and GM Nick Caserio will look to a familiar name to potentially continue doing so. Danny Amendola worked out for the Texans on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets.

A five-year Patriot who contributed heavily on two of the team’s three 2010s Super Bowl-winning teams, Amendola spent the past two seasons in Detroit under ex-New England staffers Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

Another reunion could be on tap for the veteran wide receiver, though the Texans would mark an interesting fit given their low expectations this season. Of course, the Texans have signed a host of midlevel vets this offseason. Ex-Patriots Rex Burkhead and Marcus Cannon are part of that mix.

Caserio let Will Fuller walk in free agency and traded Randall Cobb back to the Packers this year. Keke Coutee, another wideout investment by a previous Houston regime, is also elsewhere. Only Brandin Cooks remains from last season’s Texans receiving corps. Caserio added Chris Conley and return man Andre Roberts in free agency, traded for Anthony Miller and drafted Nico Collins in Round 3.

Amendola, 35, exceeded 600 receiving yards in both Lions seasons. Last season, he caught 46 passes for 602 yards in 14 games. He spent the 2018 season with the Dolphins. Should Amendola catch on this season, he will be the oldest wide receiver in the NFL. Larry Fitzgerald has held that title for a bit, but the future Hall of Famer is unsigned and has not expressed an immediate desire to play in 2021.

