If you said coming into Sunday night that Florida State (0-1) would be tied in the fourth quarter with the No. 9 team in the country and take them to overtime, a lot of Seminole fans would’ve taken it. That said, the result was heartbreaking as Notre Dame (1-0) kicked a 43-yard field goal for the 41-38 win following a miss from Ryan Fitgerald. The redshirt freshman kicker was pure on an attempt from around 50 yards out but it did not count as the officials called for a review on the previous play prior to the snap. Following that, he was wide-right from 37-yards.

