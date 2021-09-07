Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 405 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vado, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vado, Anthony, Berino, Chamberino, San Miguel, Mesquite, La Union, La Mesa and High Valley. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 161. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH