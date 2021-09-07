CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Quell Foundation to Embark on Five Day Cycling Journey in Honor of 9/11 First Responders

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlhKV_0bpBv4Fu00

The Quell Foundation is working to support the mental health of the nation’s first responders as suicide among the group spikes. President and CEO Kevin Lynch joined Cheddar to discuss the organization’s five day cycling event to honor first responders, particularly those who served during the September 11th attacks. Lynch also discussed the need for compassion toward first responders as their everyday lives are continuously packed with trauma and stressful events.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#9 11#The Quell Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

104
Followers
206
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy