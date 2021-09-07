Quell Foundation to Embark on Five Day Cycling Journey in Honor of 9/11 First Responders
The Quell Foundation is working to support the mental health of the nation’s first responders as suicide among the group spikes. President and CEO Kevin Lynch joined Cheddar to discuss the organization’s five day cycling event to honor first responders, particularly those who served during the September 11th attacks. Lynch also discussed the need for compassion toward first responders as their everyday lives are continuously packed with trauma and stressful events.
