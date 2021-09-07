TikToker Urges People to Get Vaccinated in Final Video, Dies of COVID Days Later
"I shouldn't have waited. I think if you're even 70 percent sure that you want the vaccine, go get it," said TikToker Alexandra Blankenbiller.www.newsweek.com
"I shouldn't have waited. I think if you're even 70 percent sure that you want the vaccine, go get it," said TikToker Alexandra Blankenbiller.www.newsweek.com
Here’s another one, won’t see this on main stream media: A man reportedly died within minutes after receiving the first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine. Here's what you need to keep in mind before taking the jab
Refuse the vaccine just understand how Triage works...when you get sick and need a ICU bed realize you will not get one as ICUs are full and since you have a 46x greater chance of dying you are moved to the bottom of the list...." comfort care" in a hallway or parking garage until you drown in your own secretions...better yet just stay home and let your family watch as you struggle for that last breath...turn mottled and blue and fight for that last breath.
Trump got the jab. DeSantis, Scott and Rubio too! 95% of doctors got the jab. Wake up republicans. Last call.
Comments / 106