Emoji Can Be a Powerful Way for Patients and Doctors to Communicate, Says New Study
Emoji, that universal lexicon of colourful and clever symbols meant to replace the written and spoken word, could be a valuable tool in the field of medicine, allowing patients to better communicate symptoms, concerns, and other clinically relevant information, argue a Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) physician and others. In a commentary in the Journal of the American Medical Association, senior author Shuhan He, MD, an emergency department attending, suggests that each medical discipline begin discussions about the creation of its own unique set of iconography for official adoption and incorporation into everyday practice.www.psychreg.org
