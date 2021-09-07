Annual African American Cultural Fair returns to Lancaster this week
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The eighth annual African American Cultural Fair starts Tuesday evening with live music, food trucks, carnival rides, and more. “We produce the African American Cultural [Fair] to celebrate African American culture, life, and music,” Vincent Smith, president of the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster, said. “We’re showcasing African-American-owned businesses, African American food, African American entertainment.”www.abc27.com
