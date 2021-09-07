CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

POW/MIA vigil to be held in Foxboro

By Jeffrey Peterson For The Sun Chronicle
Sun Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO -- The town's annual 24-hour POW/MIA vigil will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. According to Ally Rodriguez, the town’s director of veteran’s services, the overnight POW/MIA vigil aims to remember and honor those who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action, as well as their families. The low-key observance, typically held the third weekend of September, coincides with other POW/MIA recognition day events held across the country.

