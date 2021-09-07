Lady Dawgs volleyball falls to Warren Central

By Sean Dunlap

Franklin Advocate

It wasn’t the outcome Franklin County’s volleyball program hoped for at home during a showdown against Warren Central on Thursday, Sept 2.

The visiting Lady Vikings swept three-straight sets — 25-9, 25-6 and 25-5 — over the varsity Lady Bulldogs.

In the first set, FC’s Karlee Wallace collected her team’s only four service points with the remainder coming following side outs in the 25-9 loss.

Gabby O’Quinn and Indayshia Morgan had two service points each in the 25-6 second-set defeat.

Morgan had a single service point in the third-set 25-5 loss to the Lady Vikings.

Despite the loss, several Lady Bulldogs performed well on defense, including Wallace, Morgan, O’Quinn, Sadye Scott and Hailey Emfinger.

In junior varsity action also on Thursday afternoon, the Lady Bulldogs came up short in straight sets to Warren Central — 25-3 and 25-17.

FC had no service points in the first set while the team collected eight service points in the second set.

Among those with solid efforts in the JV outing were Sophia Miller, Lauren McCaa and Gabby Hannon.

Franklin County was set to return to action on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at home against Wesson before road games at Port Gibson on Thursday, Sept. 9 and taking part in the Saint Andrews tournament slated for Saturday, Sept. 11.

A game against Hazlehurst is scheduled to be played in Meadville on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Games are subject to change due to sceduling conflicts or issues with coronavirus.