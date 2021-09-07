CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf storm may bring rain to area

By Gene Zaleski
Times and Democrat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storm in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday could bring showers and thunderstorms to The T&D Region on Wednesday. There is about a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and a 60% chance Wednesday night for the region. The area could get .3 to .75 inches of rain,...

CBS Miami

Weekend Forecast: Typical Summer Pattern Continues

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Sunday morning in South Florida is a bit cloudy but staying dry. The morning hours through the early afternoon on Sunday will stay rain-free but after daytime heating storms will fire-up along the sea breeze. The seas breeze will slowly move westward since the east wind is very light. So expect spotty downpours over the east cities in both Broward and Miami-Dade starting in the mid-afternoon and another round of isolate storms are possible during the evening hours. This typical summertime pattern will continue into the start of the new week. Sunday afternoon temperatures will rise to the low 90s...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Peter Forms

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Peter formed early Sunday morning becoming the sixteenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The tropical storm is located just over 600 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands and is expected to track over open water towards the west-northwest the next few days. The storm does not pose a threat to the Caribbean Islands or the Bahamas, but Bermuda should continue to stay on alert since Tropical Storm Peter is expected to make a northerly turn. Tropical Storm Peter will be fighting against dry air in the mid-levels and an increase in upper-level wind shear...
MIAMI, FL
#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather
CBS Miami

Rose Becomes 17th Named Storm Of Busy 2021 Hurricane Season

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rose has become the 17th named storm of the busy 2021 hurricane season. As of 4:40 p.m. Sunday, Rose was 370 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. Rose is moving toward the north-northwest near 16 mph. A motion toward the northwest is forecast to begin by Sunday night and continue through Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.  Some strengthening is expected through Monday. By Tuesday, environmental conditions are expected to become less conducive, and Rose is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
MIAMI, FL
Times and Democrat

New tropical depression forms; Odette well offshore

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters announced the formation of a new tropical depression in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday night, as the former tropical storm named Odette headed well offshore of Nova Scotia in Canada. Tropical depression Sixteen was located 670 miles (1,080 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands, forecasters...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Times and Democrat

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
ORANGEBURG, SC

