Know Your Opponent | Atlanta United

By Evan Weston
orlandocitysc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando City (10-4-8, 38 pts) began its current seven-match unbeaten streak against Atlanta United (6-7-9, 27 pts) with a 3-2 victory back on July 30. The teams will meet for the third and final time this regular season on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match, set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET, will be televised nationally on FS1 and FOX Deportes, with local radio coverage available from 6:30 p.m on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM in Spanish.

