CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Mike Tyson is ‘scared to fight’ Evander Holyfield, claims Triller Fight Club’s CEO

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller Fight Club claims Mike Tyson is scared to fight Evander Holyfield. Tyson made his return to the ring under the Triller Fight Club Legends banner last November as he fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw. Since then, Tyson has said he would be in the ring soon, but according to Kavanaugh, he claims Tyson doesn’t want to box Holyfield as he is scared to get knocked out.

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Ryan Kavanaugh
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Roy Jones Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Triller Fight Club#The Triller Fight Club#Sky Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy