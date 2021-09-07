Mike Tyson is ‘scared to fight’ Evander Holyfield, claims Triller Fight Club’s CEO

Ryan Kavanaugh, the CEO of Triller Fight Club claims Mike Tyson is scared to fight Evander Holyfield. Tyson made his return to the ring under the Triller Fight Club Legends banner last November as he fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw. Since then, Tyson has said he would be in the ring soon, but according to Kavanaugh, he claims Tyson doesn’t want to box Holyfield as he is scared to get knocked out.