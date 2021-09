The Phoenix Suns have made a late offseason addition to their forward rotation, announcing the signing of former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison. Selected No. 22 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2018, the 6-foot-6 Hutchison has averaged 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in just over 18 minutes per game for his career. He made two postseason appearances with the Washington Wizards last campaign, totaling 18 minutes of action.