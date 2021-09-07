CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proof of vaccination or negative test required for entry to upcoming UD football game

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 6 days ago

Effective Sept. 10, the University of Delaware will require all outside visitors to UD events to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative PCR test for the virus. The order comes on the eve of UD’s first home football game. Delaware Gov. John Carney ended capacity limits for...

delawarebusinessnow.com

Comments / 0

